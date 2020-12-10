https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/china-claims-covid-originated-australian-frozen-steak-not-wuhan/

(THE SUN UK) – China is revving up its trade war on Australia by accusing it of spreading coronavirus from frozen steak – and not Wuhan’s wet market.

Angry Beijing has banned beef imports from a sixth Australian meat supplier, further straining ties between the rowing trade partners. The move from Beijing has been being regarded by commentators as an act of vengeance.

An official warned in Canberra last month: “China is angry. If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.”

