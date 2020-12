https://www.oann.com/china-revokes-visa-exemption-treatment-for-u-s-diplomat-passport-holders-visiting-hong-kong-macau/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-revokes-visa-exemption-treatment-for-u-s-diplomat-passport-holders-visiting-hong-kong-macau

December 10, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adoptinga national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing’s disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators inHong Kong.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook