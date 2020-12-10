https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/chinese-gov-diapers/

The Chinese government released guidelines suggesting flight attendants wear disposable diapers aboard aircrafts.

The November 25th guidelines come from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), the aviation authority under the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Transport.

Titled “Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines, Sixth Edition,” the document contains advice on airplane hygeine practices in light of COVID-19.

One suggestion, however, encouraged personnel such as flight attendants to wear disposable diapers to avoid visiting cabin lavatories.

“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” the document notes.

Another section advises cabin crew to wear “medical masks, double-layer disposable medical gloves, goggles, disposable hats, disposable protective clothing, and disposable shoe covers.”

