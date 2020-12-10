https://clashdaily.com/2020/12/christians-should-not-be-anxious-during-tough-times-heres-why/

Does the current crisis have you wrapped around the axle? Are you gnawing your fingernails down to the nub, or do you have an unshakeable confidence that — even if you’ve been hit with the blunt end of life’s pool cue economically, healthwise, or in some other setback, — that God will find a way to carry you through?

It’s scenarios like we’ve seen in 2020 that really lay bare our hearts to us.

Are we worriers, trusting in our own ability and resourcefulness, or are we rooted in confidence?

Do we trust our money, networks, job or some other backup plan to get us out of a bind? Or do we trust God for when situations beyond our control wash away the illusion that we can save ourselves?

And if you want the podcast to be portable so you have something to listen to during your workout, your commute, or while crossing things off that honey-do list we’ve got you covered there, too.

Don’t miss the next one! Subscribe to the podcast on your favorite platform:

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Soundcloud

Stitcher

Check out ClashRadio for more wit and wisdom from ClashDaily’s Big Dawg. While you’re at it, here’s his latest book:

Much of the Left loathes masculinity and they love to paint Jesus as a non-offensive bearded woman who endorses their agenda. This book blows that nonsense all to hell. From the stonking laptop of bestselling author, Doug Giles, comes a new book that focuses on Jesus’ overt masculine traits like no other books have heretofore. It’s informative, bold, hilarious, and scary. Giles has concluded, after many years of scouring the scripture that, If Masculinity Is ‘Toxic’, Call Jesus Radioactive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

