Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick announced Thursday that he has teamed up with left-wing corporation “Ben & Jerry’s” for his own flavor of ice cream, modestly called “Change the Whirled.”

All the proceeds from the ice cream will be funneled to Kaepernick’s anti-police foundation “Know Your Rights Camp” and matched by millionaires Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield’s company.

“I’ve teamed up with [Ben & Jerry’s] to serve up joy on the journey to justice!” Kaepernick tweeted Thursday. “Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to [Know Your Rights Camp] with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s.”

I’ve teamed up with @BenAndJerrys to serve up joy on the journey to justice! Today, we’re excited to introduce Change the Whirled, a new non-dairy flavor that hits shelves in early-2021! 100% of my proceeds will go to @yourrightscamp with matching support from Ben & Jerry’s pic.twitter.com/OouYwUXPXK — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 10, 2020

“The Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative has identified and teamed up with top defense lawyers and civil rights lawyers nationwide to provide legal resources for those in need,” the foundation’s website details. The foundation emphasizes that perceived “injustice” is to be addressed “by any means necessary”: When there is an injustice within our community, it is our legal right to address it, by any means necessary. If you, or a loved one is in need of legal assistance, has been arrested or has been a victim of police brutality while fighting injustice across the nation, please complete the form below with as much detail as possible. The Know Your Rights Camp website also quotes Malcolm X: ​“Concerning nonviolence, it is criminal to teach a man not to defend himself when he is the constant victim of brutal attacks.”

Kaepernick, who’s sponsored by controversial mega corporation Nike, brought national anthem kneeling to the forefront in 2016, ostensibly protesting police brutality against black Americans. “People of color have been targeted by police,” Kaepernick said at the start of his protest. “So that’s a large part of it, and they’re government officials. They are put in place by the government. So that’s something that this country has to change. There’s things we can do to hold them more accountable. Make those standards higher. You have people that practice law and are lawyers and go to school for eight years, but you can become a cop in six months and don’t have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist.” Kaepernick’s messaging has since included pro-communist signaling and general anti-American sentiment.

The 33-year-old once favorably compared oppressive the communist regime of Fidel Castro to the U.S. He’s has also donned socks with pigs wearing cop hats and retweeted a quote from revolutionary socialist and chairman of the violence-embracing Black Panther Party Fred Hampton warning against the evils of capitalism, The Daily Wire reported. And back in 2019, the multimillionaire skipped an NFL-organzied workout for his own, wearing a “Kunta Kinte” T-shirt, seemingly comparing himself to a defiant slave from the movie “Roots.” The film showcases an iconic scene wherein Kunta Kinte is whipped by his master for refusing to acknowledge his slave name, Toby.

