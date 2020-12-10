https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/10/conservatives-seem-ok-with-the-country-splitting-into-the-united-states-of-canada-and-jesusland/

When we saw these screenshots, we checked out Amy Siskind’s feed (even though she has us blocked), and it turns out she sincerely apologized for posting the map of “Jesusland,” which is a giant welfare state supported by blue states. No, really, she deleted the tweet, which was in response to a Media Matters tweet, and apologized. The thing is, we’re posting it anyway because we don’t think it had the effect on conservatives that it was meant to. We disagree with the notion that red states are welfare states (Ever heard of food? That’s where it comes from.) but if California and New York want to merge with Canada, fine.

Here’s the map in case it gets cut off in the screenshots:

I have reviewed your proposal and I accept your terms pic.twitter.com/oOmrcrig6O — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2020

(Don’t worry. Jesusland would easily invade and occupy California so that we have access to ports on the Pacific. Those who resist our rule would be deported into Canada proper.) — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2020

Add the entirety of Illinois sans Chicago to Jesusland, and it’d be better. — Bobby (@bread_assassin) December 10, 2020

Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba should be red. — russian peasant, gulag escape artist (@doukhobour) December 10, 2020

they should be but american liberals have no idea what canada is like they just think its liberal land — Nautilus 5711/1A (@xX_ProMemes_Xx) December 10, 2020

I am 100% okay with this — Rollie Worster Fan Club President (@DieHard_Jazz) December 10, 2020

How quick can we sign the divorce papers? — Daniel (@ddwalk34) December 10, 2020

Give us Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, Manitoba, and they can have Ohio. Done deal. — Robbie Walker (@robbie71w) December 11, 2020

We could at least get Alberta and Saskatchewan. — AP. Juggerbear⚜🎄 (@Juggerbear95) December 10, 2020

Looks good to me. — ufgators68 (@ufgators68) December 10, 2020

I love it. And I love our new country name too. I know she meant “Jesus Land” as derogatory but I like it. — Muma Man (@mumaman35) December 10, 2020

Just wait until she finds out much of Canada, from Alberta to Ontario, is conservative. Particularly Alberta, Saskatchewan, and most of Manitoba. — AwokeCon (@AwokeCon) December 11, 2020

We’re keeping Camp Pendleton and Ft. Lewis. They can be our overseas bases. — Pat (@patrick_molin) December 10, 2020

We will also take everything west of I-5 in Central CA and Orange County south to the border as well as eastern WA and OR. Also all of Illinois excluding Chicago, and Western PA. I think that’s a fair counter offer. — Gulag Inmate 1776🇺🇸 (@Heath170) December 10, 2020

Let’s make this happen for real. — Jerry Truax (@Jerry_Truax) December 10, 2020

I agree with this map as well — #TrumpLosttoaSenile🤣☠️ (@941duarte) December 10, 2020

Threaten me with a good time… pic.twitter.com/YIJhdybBDq — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2020

The hilarious thing is that if the left did take a few states and split off from America to form something with Canada, they think we’d miss them. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 10, 2020

That looks amazing!!! — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) December 10, 2020

Awesome, we get all the good farm land and most of the scenic coasts. No complaints here in Jesusland. 😎 — Texian (@Texantana) December 10, 2020

They’d only get Chicago. The rest of Illinois wouldn’t. They’d be happy to see Chicago go. — Matt Kraus (@mattekraus) December 10, 2020

Always hilarious how they think the entire states would secede with them. Almost everything outside the blue urban zones would hoist the middle finger and wish them a doorknob free exit. — Grim Weasel (@kylekiernan) December 11, 2020

All my fellow Jews here in Florida looking around going, “this Jesus Land place is kinda nice, dontchya think Merv? Oh, quite nice indeed Selma. Please pass me more of that sweet tea so I can enjoy my schmear a little bit more.” — Jake Donnelly (@JakeDonnelly31) December 10, 2020

But seriously, can we do this? Like enough of the weirdos who want push all their dumbass million genders, social justice and abortion mills. You go do your thing. We’ll do ours. https://t.co/tphuNvdUFa — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 11, 2020

Give me Jesusland!!! 🙏🙏 — pittielover 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pittielover6) December 10, 2020

This map gets me excited. — John (@jonas_thelion) December 10, 2020

Joe Biden had better have his interns keep tweeting about “unity” or we might make this happen.

