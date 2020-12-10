https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/10/conservatives-seem-ok-with-the-country-splitting-into-the-united-states-of-canada-and-jesusland/

When we saw these screenshots, we checked out Amy Siskind’s feed (even though she has us blocked), and it turns out she sincerely apologized for posting the map of “Jesusland,” which is a giant welfare state supported by blue states. No, really, she deleted the tweet, which was in response to a Media Matters tweet, and apologized. The thing is, we’re posting it anyway because we don’t think it had the effect on conservatives that it was meant to. We disagree with the notion that red states are welfare states (Ever heard of food? That’s where it comes from.) but if California and New York want to merge with Canada, fine.

Here’s the map in case it gets cut off in the screenshots:

Joe Biden had better have his interns keep tweeting about “unity” or we might make this happen.

