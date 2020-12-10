https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-star-john-rich-bets-10k-scotus-will-overturn-election

Country star and Fox Nation host John Rich put his money where mouth is and bet $10,000 that the U.S. Supreme Court will intervene and overturn the 2020 election results by taking up the Texas lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone writer Adam Gold called Rich “Nostradumbass” in response to SCOTUS rejecting Pennsylvania Republicans’ appeal to block the state’s election certification.

“Still feeling good about your SCOTUS prediction, Nostradumbass?” tweeted Gold.

Rich doubled-down that he was “very confident” that President Trump would win a second term and bet $10k on it.

“@goldadam VERY confident! Let’s make our bet official,” he said.

“We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to @FoldsOfHonor. If Trump wins, I’ll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp,” Rich continued.

As of now, President Trump’s shot at a second term hangs by a thread as the nation awaits to hear whether or not the Supreme Court will grant writ certiorari to Texas’ lawsuit that alleges the four battleground states – WI, MI, PA, and GA – violated their state’s election laws.

“This case presents a question of law: Did the Defendant States violate the Electors Clause by taking non-legislative actions to change the election rules that would govern the appointment of presidential electors?” the lawsuit states.

“These non-legislative changes to the Defendant States’ election laws facilitated the casting and counting of ballots in violation of state law, which, in turn, violated the Electors Clause of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution,” it continues. “By these unlawful acts, the Defendant States have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but their actions have also debased the votes of citizens in Plaintiff State and other States that remained loyal to the Constitution.”

The states of Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah have all formally joined the lawsuit. As The Daily Wire reported on Thursday, the lawsuit was given further legitimacy when 106 House Republicans formally announced their support in an amicus brief.

“This brief presents [our] concern as Members of Congress, shared by untold millions of their constituents, that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections,” the brief says.

However, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) announced that he would not be supporting the Texas lawsuit, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent.

“Today, a number of my colleagues will be filing an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas regarding the election results of several other states,” Roy announced. “Respectfully, I will not join because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation of federalism & sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”

