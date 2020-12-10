https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/court-strikes-another-blow-californias-restrictions-religious-services/

(FREE BEACON) – Strict lockdowns on religious services are on life support after a federal appeals court ruled in favor of a California church challenging indoor-worship bans.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded the South Bay United Pentecostal Church relief against the state’s worship restrictions. The church is one of several that have taken California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) to court over coronavirus lockdowns. The decision comes just days after the Supreme Court granted relief to a Pasadena church.

“The guidance from the Supreme Court makes it clear that the restrictions in California are unconstitutional. It’s just a matter of time before they’re struck down,” Paul Jonna, special counsel to the Thomas More Society, which worked on the case, told the Washington Free Beacon in a phone interview.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

