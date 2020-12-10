https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/10/cuomo-given-award-named-for-another-democrat-leader-who-killed-and-got-away-with-it/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo received another award for his mishandling of COVID-19 in his state, which included making courageous decisions like keeping schools closed despite the science and directing positive COVID-19 patients into nursing homes, leading to thousands of preventable deaths.

Cuomo announced on Twitter Wednesday he would receive the Edward M. Kennedy Award for Inspired Leadership.

“I learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first from the great Senator Ted Kennedy,” he tweeted.

I am honored to receive the 2020 Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership. I learned about humanity, leadership and putting people first from the great Senator Ted Kennedy. Congratulations to my fellow recipient Gov. Charlie Baker. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 10, 2020

The institute gifting Cuomo the award is named in honor of former Democrat Sen. Edward M. Kennedy who, in the 1969 Chappaquiddick incident, drove into a tidal pond where his car sank, killing 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne who was in the car with him. Kennedy did not report the crash until the next day and was eventually charged with leaving the scene of the accident.

Cuomo’s announcement received backlash from some who noted that Cuomo’s so-called “leadership” actually killed people, similar to Kennedy.

Everyone is upset about this, but I assume, given who it’s named after, that this is an award for killing people and getting away with it. https://t.co/Ij1ItXgefI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2020

I mean it is an award named after a man who killed a woman by driving off a bridge, so makes sense https://t.co/zds2MZ8KMf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

It’s only fitting for Andrew Cuomo to win the Ted Kennedy award. He left people gasping for air as they died while media sycophants looked the other way so to not hinder a future presidential run. https://t.co/xIqeyObpvx — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 10, 2020

Was the award ceremony held virtually or at Chappaquiddick? https://t.co/1GLADmrnzA — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 10, 2020

Just last month, Cuomo received an international Emmy Award for his use of television to communicate with New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of determination to fight back,” International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner said in a statement.

The decision to choose Cuomo as a recipient was mocked by many who noted that the governor has still yet to answer or take responsibility for his mandate requiring COIVD-19-positive patients to return from hospitals to their nursing homes.

Despite the media and elite institutions lauding propping up Cuomo, his popularity with New Yorkers is falling. A new poll from Siena College found that since October, Cuomo’s favorability ratings have fallen at least three percent, bringing his popularity down from 59 percent to 56 percent. Approximately 39 percent of New Yorkers do not find Cuomo favorable at all.

