https://www.theblaze.com/news/dan-crenshaw-aoc-waitress-victimhood

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas issued a fiery response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after she accused Republicans of mocking her background as a waitress.

The latest feud was sparked when Ocasio-Cortez compared her previous job as a waitress and bartender to her conservative congressional colleagues who she characterized as sitting on chairs all day.

“The thing that these conservative Senators don’t seem to understand is that I’ve actually had a physically difficult working-class job without good healthcare most of my adult life. I bring that work ethic to Congress & to my community. They sit around on leather chairs all day,” she tweeted.

When some pushed back on her sweeping generalization, she added another missive complaining that her critics mock her for her bartending experience.

“Republicans like to make fun of the fact that I used to be a waitress, but we all know if they ever had to do a double they’d be the ones found crying in the walk-in fridge halfway through their first shift bc someone yelled at them for bringing seltzer when they wanted sparkling,” she mocked.

“Victimhood as a virtue”

Crenshaw took aim at the comments while being interviewed by Megyn Kelly on her podcast Thursday.

“There’s multiple members of Congress, on the Republican side, missing body parts. To say that we just don’t know hardship — and there’s multiple businesses, multiple people that have real-life experiences, and for you to just dismiss that, it just shows how out of touch she is truly and how insulting she is all the time,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw himself is a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye while serving his third deployment in Afghanistan.

“And that playing the victim thing, she really embodies sort of the worst stereotypes of the millennial generation. And it gives us a bad name, and I wish she’d stop,” he continued.

“It really is about elevating that victimhood as a virtue,” Crenshaw concluded.

Here’s more from Crenshaw mocking AOC:









Dan Crenshaw mocks AOC in Georgia runoff remarks



www.youtube.com



[H/T: The Washington Examiner.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

