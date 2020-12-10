https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/10/david-frums-take-shaming-those-who-spread-ny-posts-obviously-bogus-obviously-fake-hunter-biden-story-has-held-up-extremely-well/

We can’t talk really talk about Hunter Biden without giving a shoutout to all the media firefighters who covered themselves in glory trying to sweep stories of his corruption under the rug, if not outright white-knighting for him.

So let’s take a minute to celebrate this gem from David Frum (via @redsteeze):

Missed it by that much!

Solid B+ for effort.

Right? If we were David Frum, we wouldn’t leave the house without our dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache.

It definitely belongs in a museum.

Just like David Frum.

