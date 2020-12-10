https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/10/david-frums-take-shaming-those-who-spread-ny-posts-obviously-bogus-obviously-fake-hunter-biden-story-has-held-up-extremely-well/

We can’t talk really talk about Hunter Biden without giving a shoutout to all the media firefighters who covered themselves in glory trying to sweep stories of his corruption under the rug, if not outright white-knighting for him.

There’s more proof on Hunter Biden than there is on The Atlantic’s suckers losers story. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

So let’s take a minute to celebrate this gem from David Frum (via @redsteeze):

The people on far right and far left who publicized the obviously bogus @nypost story were not dupes. They were accomplices. The story could not have been more obviously fake if it had been wearing dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 18, 2020

Missed it by that much!

Solid B+ for effort.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL — Scott E. B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) December 10, 2020

This is holding up… — MacExotic (@ScrutonsHair) December 10, 2020

Nice work! — Marco Mazzocco, CFA (@MarcoMNYC) December 10, 2020

This aged so, so well. — Bent Wookie (@therallyking) December 10, 2020

Right? If we were David Frum, we wouldn’t leave the house without our dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache.

Hang it in The Louvre. pic.twitter.com/eKBCGyupYv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

It definitely belongs in a museum.

Just like David Frum.

