People on the Left have said some horrible things when it comes to the virus, like claiming it’s as bad as Pearl Harbor, comparing it to 9/11 … blaming Trump supporters for COVID deaths.

And Biden thinks we’ll all just put this aside and ‘unite’?

Maybe he should spend a little more time reading the timelines of these people, like David Corn:

This was really dumb, David. Congrats.

Fine, we can play this game too.

2400 abortions every day.

Thank you, Democrats.

*eye roll*

And if it DID it would have voted for Biden. He’s tight with China, ya’ know.

Such a great meme.

Hillary is so awful she’d have scared the virus away.

You know, this almost make sense.

