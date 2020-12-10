https://nationalfile.com/georgia-us-senate-candidate-celebrated-fidel-castro-after-communist-dictators-death/

Just days after the death of Fidel Castro, a man who, along with his bloodthirsty compatriot Che Guevara, slaughtered tens of thousands of innocent Cubans in a quest to control the island nation, the despot’s name found commemorative sanctuary in the praises of Democrat candidate for US Senate from Georgia, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

48 hours after Castro died, Warnock defended Castro’s legacy, describing the murderous tyrant as “complex.” The Black Liberation theologian even went so far as to compare Castro’s life to the legacy of the United States.

“We pray for the people of Cuba in this moment,” Warnock eulogized. “We remember Fidel Castro, whose legacy is complex. Don’t let anyone tell you a simple story; life usually isn’t very simple. His legacy is complex, kind of like America’s legacy is complex.”

WOW. Two days after FIDEL CASTRO’s death in 2016, Democrat Raphael Warnock called his legacy “complex,” adding “kind of like America’s legacy is complex.” REMINDER: Warnock’s church hosted Fidel Castro in 1995 for a “lovefest.” https://t.co/1Ym41zB954 #GApol #GAsen pic.twitter.com/5gKyuvd5vK — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 9, 2020

Warnock’s choice to extol the “complexity” of Fidel Castro’s life in what can only be described as a positive light, is consistent with Warnock’s history and his demonstrated ideology.

In 1995, Warnock served as assistant pastor at a New York City church that welcomed and celebrated Castro on an off day during an appearance at the United Nations.

Although Warnock’s campaign has issued statements claiming he wasn’t a “decision-maker” at the church at that time, the campaign’s statements don’t explain Warnock’s warmth toward the vicious despot.

“Radical liberal Raphael Warnock has not only celebrated a communist, murderous dictator, but he’s tried to mislead Georgians about it,” Nathan Brand, a communications expert with the National Republican Senatorial Committee said in a statement. “Voters continue to be appalled at Warnock’s praise of dictators, his celebration of Marxism, and his anti-Semitic and anti-American remarks. There is no question that Warnock is too radical for Georgia.”

Rudolph J. Rummel, a professor of political science at the University of Hawaii, estimated the number of political executions in Cuba, authorized by Castro, at between 4,000 and 33,000 from 1958 through 1987.

