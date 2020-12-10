https://www.weaselzippers.us/460594-gov-blackface-announces-new-restrictions-for-covid-go-into-effect-midnight-tonight/

Via WHSV:

Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Dec. 2 to discuss new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

To start the briefing, Northam said the case numbers in Virginia are still looking better than the case numbers in other states throughout the country, but case numbers in Virginia are still on the rise, and are at record-high levels.

Northam said Virginia is now seeing 4,000 new cases per day on average. On Thursday, Dec. 10, the state reported 54 additional deaths. In May, the state was seeing about 1,200 new cases per day.

