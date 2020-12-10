https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-biden-agenda-a-little-hazy

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, far-left progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a self-described democratic socialist, made no bones about her agenda and hopes for the race for president.

The lawmaker endorsed avowed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the Democratic primary. When his campaign ultimately failed, she threw her support to the eventual nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden.

But she had some demands and expectations — namely that should Biden win, he would implement a progressive agenda that aligned with her own.

Now that Biden is making Cabinet picks for a presumed Biden administration come Jan. 20, Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she’s bit flummoxed by what he’s up to, calling his agenda “a little hazy” Wednesday, The Hill reported.

What did AOC say?

The socialist New York lawmaker — who famously called for the defunding of police but refused to accept blame for the impact her and her fellow travelers’ radical agenda played in the Democratic Party’s dismal performance in the congressional and state elections — said during and after the campaign that the left would need to work to ensure that President Biden met their demands.

Ocasio-Cortez, co-author of the infamous Green New Deal and co-chair of the Biden campaign’s climate change task force, said in September that she believed the far left could “likely push Vice President Biden in a more progressive direction” should he win the presidency.

In a September Instagram post, she declared, “We have a whole new world to build. We cannot accept going back to the way things were, and that includes the Dem Party.”

“Mass movements are the answer,” she added.

She repeated her promise to get Biden to move toward the far left in an October interview with CNN, saying it was her “job” to push the whole Democratic Party leftward and force party leaders to ignore the “idea of bipartisanship” and fulfill their “obligation” to demonstrate a left-wing agenda.

A few days after the election, a senior Biden campaign official promised AOC that she and her ilk would not be disappointed: Biden, the official said, would “make good” on his promises to implement “an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda.”

But now Ocasio-Cortez appears a bit confused as to whether Biden really will “make good” on his progressive promises, and she said his recent Cabinet picks are making his agenda “a little hazy.”

Without apparently naming a pick that was causing her consternation, the representative told reporters that the Cabinet needs “a more cohesive vision,” The Hill said, and that she wasn’t quite sure if some of the appointments were “bold enough or ambitious enough.”

“You have an individual appointment here, an individual appointment there,” she said. “We can wrestle about whether they are bold enough or ambitious enough, especially given the uncertainty and what kind of Senate we’re going to have.”

But so far, looking at the potential Biden Cabinet, AOC doesn’t understand what the “overall message” is.

“I think one of the things I’m looking for, when I see all of these picks put together is: What is the agenda? What is this overall vision going to be?” the lawmaker said, according to The Hill. “And to me, I think that’s a little hazy.”

AOC said she still wants to know what the “mission” these Cabinet members are being given.

“What is the mandate here?” she asked, adding, “I just think that’s something that we’re looking to see is — it’s something that I hope will be pushed.”

