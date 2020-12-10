https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jerry-falwell-jr/2020/12/10/id/1000993

Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Liberty University, the school where he resigned as president following a series of scandals, The Washington Post reports.

Both Falwell and the school confirmed the news on Wednesday, the Post reported.

Falwell’s lawsuit alleged that the university damaged his reputation by accepting statements from a man who said he had an affair with his wife, Becki, without verifying them. Falwell says the man’s statements are false.

Becki Falwell admits to the affair, but they deny other claims made by the man.

“I’ve decided to take a time out from my litigation against Liberty University, but I will continue to keep all options on the table for an appropriate resolution to the matter,” Falwell said in a written statement.

Liberty and it’s leaders said it was pleased Falwell had decided to drop the lawsuit and that it is working on finding a replacement for him as president.

Falwell’s father, conservative evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Sr., founded Liberty University, and his son is credited with its rapid growth after he took over upon his father’s death in 2007.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

