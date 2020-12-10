https://onenewsnow.com/politics-govt/2020/12/09/freshman-lawmaker-vows-to-take-on-the-squad

An incoming Republican member of Congress says she and other conservative lawmakers are ready to take on “The Squad.”

“We couldn’t be further apart,” Rep.-elect Kat Cammack (R-Florida) told Newsmax TV. “As I’m coming in to the 117th Congress as the youngest Republican woman in the country, I have that experience of going from homeless to the House of Representatives in under a decade, and it’s because of those Democrat ultra-progressive policies that my family and I found ourselves homeless in the first place.

“So we’re going to be speaking to The Squad and those progressive leftists from a position of experience of what those policies mean for everyday Americans.”

The Squad is the name given to a liberal group of Democrat lawmakers composed of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), Ayana Pressley (D-Massachusetts), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) (pictured).

“I think it’s pretty clear that we’re going to be fighting for the middle class and the working class, and the left is going to be fighting for this one-size-fits-all government utopia,” said Cammack. “You’re going to see that CSPAN is going to be looking a little bit more like pay-per-view in the coming months.”

In terms of her being “homeless,” Cammack says that her family lost its cattle ranch due to an Obama-era housing program.

“It was a one-size-fits-all program that incentivized the banks to push people out of their homes,” said Cammack. “The big banks figured out how to game the system and millions of Americans, along with my family, we found ourselves with no place to go. So it was then that I really found myself wanting to get involved and make it so no family had to go through what I got through.”