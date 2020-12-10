https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gates-betteries-charge-tesla/2020/12/10/id/1000969

QuantumScape, a startup battery company that says its batteries charge to 80 percent in 15 minutes, almost twice as fast as the Tesla Model 3 battery, is being backed by Bill Gates and Volkswagen.

The California-based company raised more than $700 million by going public via a reverse merger earlier this year and lists Volkswagen as its largest shareholder. Performance data suggest QuantumScape’s solid-state batteries could offer about 50 percent more miles than the same electric car with current commercial battery technology.

The startup wants to help make electric vehicles affordable, charge faster, and safer.

But the startup has yet to prove it can mass manufacture the product.

Still, the stock jumped 28 percent Wednesday morning after the company released technical data on its battery technology.

”I’ve not seen data this good anywhere else,” Stan Whittingham, a professor of chemistry at Binghamton University in New York and co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry reportedly said at a panel on Tuesday according to The Hill. ”You just have to make the cells bigger, get them into cars.”

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s richest men and most prolific philanthropists, has spent a decade investigating the causes and effects of climate change.

In one of his blog posts, he said electrical vehicles could make the biggest difference in the fight for climate change.

