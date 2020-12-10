https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/giuliani-covid-hospital-trump/2020/12/10/id/1000907

Rudy Giuliani, flashing a thumbs up, left a Washington, D.C. hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Giuliani, the personal attorney for President Donald Trump appeared to be in good spirits as he left Georgetown University Medical Center, according to the New York Post.

He tweeted his thanks to the hospital staff and the doctors who treated him, saying his treatment was “miraculous.”

“I walked in with serious symptoms,” he tweeted Thursday. “I walked out better than ever.”

He also singled out Trump “for his advice, support and friendship. He’s not only a great President, he’s a good friend,” Giuliani said.

“I feel just about 100% right now,” Giuliani told New York’s WABC-AM radio on Wednesday, adding that he would quarantine for an additional three or four days.

