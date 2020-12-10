https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/10/glenn-greenwald-sets-his-sights-on-guardians-of-truth-who-buried-hunter-biden-stories-and-takes-no-prisoners/

While the Hunter Biden investigation “went largely unnoticed” by the mainstream media, there were still a few journalists who didn’t turn a blind eye.

Glenn Greenwald was one of them, and he’s been busy taking the MSM to the woodshed:

The MSM seems nervous. And you know what? They should be.

Greenwald has moved on to today, and he’s spitting fire at the firefighters.

Greenwald’s kicking ass and naming names:

Everything.

