While the Hunter Biden investigation “went largely unnoticed” by the mainstream media, there were still a few journalists who didn’t turn a blind eye.

Glenn Greenwald was one of them, and he’s been busy taking the MSM to the woodshed:

The Hunter Biden Criminal Probe Bolsters a Chinese Scholar’s Claim About Beijing’s Influence With the Biden Administrationhttps://t.co/BTudTiSDik — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

“Professor Di Dongsheng says China’s close ties to Wall Street and its dealings with Hunter enable it to exert more power now than under Trump: ‘Now we’re seeing Biden was elected, the traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street.” — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

“We should and could have learned about these transactions prior to the election had the bulk of the media not corruptly decided to ignore any incriminating reporting on Biden, but learning about them now is a case of better late than never.”https://t.co/BTudTiSDik — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

As is true of so many countries, the US talks much about China but rarely airs the views of the Chinese. Di’s speech – on the problems they had with Trump & why it will improve now – is fascinating and revealing, especially given today’s news about the criminal probe into Hunter. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Just by the way: there was a lot of information on the laptop about Hunter Biden’s exploitation of his father’s name to pursue dealings with this company which the probe is targeting, but Silicon Valley censored it & many were barred from reporting it:https://t.co/1H69WLJCJW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

From the @nytimes article tonight about the Hunter Biden criminal probe: “The Biden team has rejected some of the claims made in the NY Post articles, but *has not disputed the authenticity of the [laptop] files upon which they were based.*”https://t.co/EUmBArfZyc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Media outlets, to justify their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden/China documents before the election, disseminated two primary claims: 1) This was Russian disinformation and 2) the documents’ authenticity is in doubt. Both of those claims were false. Anyway, moving on. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

The MSM seems nervous. And you know what? They should be.

You’re never going to move on Glenn. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) December 10, 2020

Greenwald has moved on to today, and he’s spitting fire at the firefighters.

Glenn Greenwald kept the receipts from just a few weeks ago. Lots of “Fusion” reporters involved in the “Russian disinfo” false talking point, including Fusion Natasha Bertrand of Politico and Fusion Ken Dilanian of NBC. https://t.co/DT9xX5aZau — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2020

Greenwald’s kicking ass and naming names:

With News of Hunter Biden’s Criminal Probe, Recall the Media Outlets That Peddled the “Russian Disinformation” Liehttps://t.co/fBTU3XMrI2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

“The now-validated facts about Hunter are precisely those the U.S. media — in tandem with Silicon Valley and the intelligence community — suppressed based on lies.” The buried and censored @NYPost documents revealed exactly the transactions in China that prompted the probe. pic.twitter.com/2LHbZsY7nx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

They spread 2 CIA lies: 1) the docs were “disinformation” and 2) this came from Russia. “That’s the choice these media outlets made. They got the election outcome they wanted. But they and their reputations and legacy will have to live with this choice.”https://t.co/fBTU3XMrI2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

So revealing: here’s how a @WashingtonPost contributor (and Political Science professor) responds to my writing about the Hunter Biden criminal probe and the pre-election lies peddled by the media & CIA to justify censoring the docs. Tells you everything:https://t.co/NKSKUv9juu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Everything.

NY Post ran a true story and now confirmed story. Former Democrat ops who now work for Twitter blocked it. Journalists encouraged the censorship and labeled the story Russian hacked misinformation. Facebook memes aren’t your problem. You’re the problem. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2020

