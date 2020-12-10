https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/10/gonna-leave-a-mark-michael-ian-black-gets-way-more-than-he-asks-for-with-ugly-question-trying-to-slam-conservative-culture/

Wow.

We have not written about this guy in FOREVER.

Probably a reason for that.

Michael Ian Black tried mocking conservative culture by playing stupid about what it looks like … at least we hope he’s not this stupid.

I understand that there’s a left/right culture war in this country but what exactly is conservative culture? Kirk Cameron movies? The guy who paints Trump riding a motorcycle? The town in Footloose that doesn’t allow dancing? Like what is their actual cultural vision of America? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) December 10, 2020

Conservative culture is really just about the government leaving people alone. Live and let live and do no harm. Small government, big people. Freedom of speech, freedom of though, freedom of religion.

Guess the whole thing is really based on freedom.

No need to complicate it.

We’re pretty sure Michael wouldn’t enjoy that.

Well, first it starts with Los Angeles slipping into the ocean… — Ordy Packard’s Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) December 10, 2020

No tears here.

You know, what’s fascinating (and by fascinating we mean really sh*tty) is the number of people on there feeding a stereotype that makes them feel better about themselves. Granted, that’s what Michael was doing with his tweet in the first place, mocking and talking down to a large group of Americans he doesn’t bother to try and get to know because then he might have to think for himself.

And we all know Hollywood sucks at thinking for themselves.

Perhaps if you actually talked to someone on the other side, you would know how ridiculous this tweet is. https://t.co/l7zznDol9r — Psalmist with a P Jodi (@APLMom) December 10, 2020

P-shaw.

Conservatives believe in free speech and believe people are smart enough to make up their own minds when it comes to important issues, rather than having national media / big tech suppress stories that are unfavorable to their preferred candidates. — #Nats Fan Carla ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) December 10, 2020

You have a point. Individualists can not be so narrowly or stereotypically defined. Personal responsibility, work ethic, family values, community involvement, and a reverence for the American Dream are common among the conservatives I know. — Jolly Old Smirk (@FoundersGirl) December 10, 2020

There ya’ go.

Hey, Michael asked.

