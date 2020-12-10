http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/rj10ZJdveD4/

Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called on the Joe Biden campaign and big tech companies to apologize to the New York Post after it was revealed that the Department of Justice is investigating Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and his “tax affairs.”

Hawley said the New York Post deserves an apology after the outlet was censored by social media companies for reporting that Hunter Biden was under investigation. He then urged Joe Biden to “answer questions” on what he knew about his son’s business dealings.

“Well, we need to get to the bottom of what exactly has gone on here with Hunter Biden,” Hawley told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “And by the way, I hope an apology will be forthcoming from the Biden campaign and from Facebook and Twitter and all these people who censored the New York Post. Turns out, guess what, the New York Post was right. Hunter Biden is under investigation for money laundering, for tax fraud, and it involves his Chinese business dealings. I want to know is Joe Biden involved? What did the vice president know? We know that Hunter was traveling to China on a government plane in order to try to seek out business. Now, he is under investigation for federal crimes for this. What did Joe Biden know, and when did he know it? He needs to answer questions.”

He added, “The idea that Joe Biden has nothing to do with this, and we should just take his word that he never talked to Hunter about his business dealings — we know that’s not true. The laptop emails make clear that that’s not true. There’s going to be a lot of questions that need to be answered here.”

