These are the moments that make Twitter bearable.

Ted Cruz decided to take a swing at Eric Swalwell and his alleged connection to a Chinese intelligence operative whom many have begun to refer to as #FangBang. Ok, so it’s just this editor who has done that but it rhymes and makes us laugh so why not?

Ted’s was better, of course:

More than once, I’ve said “screw the Chinese communists.” Little did I know how closely Swalwell was listening. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 10, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Swalwell really brought this all on himself.

Seriously.

Tweet of the Day. That’s it. — John Chamberlain, MHA, LFACHE (@misterchambo) December 10, 2020

Yup.

Everyone can go home now.

It’s done.

