Hillary Clinton blasted Republicans for not speaking up against President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

Clinton’s comments came in a Thursday tweet.

She wrote: “The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy.

“The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines.”

The Hill noted Trump has continued to claim the election was tainted by voter fraud. His campaign has sued in several states.

And Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued four battleground states in an effort to get the results tossed out.

