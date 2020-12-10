https://www.oann.com/house-subcommittee-holds-fort-hood-probe-hearing/

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 09: Jonathan Harmon, a member of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee testifies before a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army has fired or suspended 14 leaders at Fort Hood following an investigation into the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillén and numerous other deaths and reports of sexual abuse on the military base. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A House subcommittee held a hearing on Fort Hood’s army leadership after 14 officers were fired or suspended in an abuse probe.

The meeting was held by the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Wednesday.

In the past year, at least 25 Fort Hood soldiers died by either suicide, homicide or incidents which gained national attention. This also includes the murder of Vanessa Guillen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 26: Protestors with activist, actress and filmmaker Armida Lopez as she leads a peaceful caravan and protest for justice for Vanessa Guillen at Staples Center on July 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Members of the investigation team said they were impressed with how quickly the army took their recommendations to improve the environment on the base.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, left, and Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, right, depart after speaking at a briefing on an investigation into Fort Hood, Texas at the Pentagon, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“We were very heartened by how seriously they took our recommendations, immediately after performing the thorough review,” Fort Hood Independent Review Committee Chair Jack White said. “Rather than dismiss any of our findings, they adopted all of our findings. Now as to the recommendations, they have had us speak with them at length about the substance.”

Top army officials said they plan to implement their recommendations not only at Fort Hood, but throughout the army.

