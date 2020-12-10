https://www.oann.com/house-subcommittee-holds-fort-hood-probe-hearing/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:05 PM PT – Wednesday, December 9, 2020

A House subcommittee held a hearing on Fort Hood’s army leadership after 14 officers were fired or suspended in an abuse probe.

The meeting was held by the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Wednesday.

In the past year, at least 25 Fort Hood soldiers died by either suicide, homicide or incidents which gained national attention. This also includes the murder of Vanessa Guillen.

Members of the investigation team said they were impressed with how quickly the army took their recommendations to improve the environment on the base.

“We were very heartened by how seriously they took our recommendations, immediately after performing the thorough review,” Fort Hood Independent Review Committee Chair Jack White said. “Rather than dismiss any of our findings, they adopted all of our findings. Now as to the recommendations, they have had us speak with them at length about the substance.”

Top army officials said they plan to implement their recommendations not only at Fort Hood, but throughout the army.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

