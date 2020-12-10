https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hunter-biden-investigation-tax-affairs-anyone-believe-bidens-will-held-accountable-tax-affairs/

Hunter Biden is being investigated for tax issues related to his actions with foreigners. If done properly, Hunter, his father and family should be in prison for a very long time.

In October we posted an article on a discussion Hunter Biden had where he discussed his relationship with Patrick Ho and bragged about the multi-billion dollar deals they were involved in:

Here is an audio of what Hunter shared:

Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski came out shortly before the election and discussed the many business deals the Bidens were involved in. These dealings led to millions for the Biden family at the expense of working Americans. The Bidens have been able to get away with it because of the missing Department of Justice:

We shared evidence of the many excesses Hunter was able obtain due to his ‘business deals’ around the world.

Yesterday it was reported that Hunter announced he is under investigation for his dealings with China and related to his ‘tax affairs’. The 2.8-carat diamond shown above given to him by his Chinese friends was one item noted:

Is this investigation legit or is it just another ‘head fake’ by the Department of Justice?

The post Hunter Biden is Under Investigation for His ‘Tax Affairs’ – Does Anyone Believe the Bidens Will Be Held Accountable for All Their ‘Tax Affairs’? appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

