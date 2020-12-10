https://www.oann.com/hyundai-motor-group-chairman-units-to-buy-boston-dynamics-from-softbank-for-up-to-828-million-source/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hyundai-motor-group-chairman-units-to-buy-boston-dynamics-from-softbank-for-up-to-828-million-source

December 11, 2020

SEOUL (Reuters) – Hyundai Motor Group units and its chairman have agreed to buy an 80% stake in robot maker Boston Dynamics from SoftBank Group Corp for around 800 billion won to 900 billion won ($736 million-$828 million), one person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Chairman Euisun Chung will own a 20% stake in Boston Dynamics, while Hyundai Motor and its affiliates, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis, will hold a combined 60% stake, two people said.

Both Hyundai Motor and SoftBank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang, Kane Wu, Additional reporting by Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

