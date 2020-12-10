https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/10/im-not-advocating-for-seccesion/
RUSH: So yesterday on this program I’m minding my own business, I literally was minding my own business. I was executing assigned host duties flawlessly. I had yet to make a mistake, and then out of the blue I get a question from the program observer, the Official Program Observer, Mr. Snerdley. And the question that I got from Mr. Snerdley was, “Are we ever gonna be able to win again?” And I didn’t know what he meant by that. He said, “Well, are we ever gonna win Pennsylvania, are we ever gonna win some of these blue places?”
And I said, “I thought you meant, are we gonna win the culture back, are we going to become dominant and beat back the left and the cultural rot that they bring us.” And that’s when I said, just trying to answer a question — I get asked questions, and I have this fatal flaw, I actually try to answer them. And most people don’t. Most people evade, they get into doublespeak. I answer the questions I’m asked. So Snerdley says, “Do you ever think we’re gonna win?” And I said, “I actually think -” and I’ve referenced this, I have alluded to this a couple times because I’ve seen others allude to this. And I’ve seen quite a few people allude to this over the course of the recent months, maybe six months. I said, “I think we could be trending toward secession.”
Now, that’s not the answer Mr. Snerdley thought he was gonna get. I said, “I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with people that disagree with us? Where’s the overlap?” And you know that I’ve referenced this. How many times have I asked you, what is the overlap? What is it that people on the left, people on the right, is there an overlap? Is there anything we have in common? And it doesn’t look like there is.
How can Make America Great Again be controversial? The fact that Make America Great Again is controversial and riles people up should tell you all you need to know about how much we have in common. And then I mentioned that I have seen, I don’t know how many people, responsible people — I haven’t named any names here, but they’re certainly not hiding behind their comments. I’ve seen it written on Twitter. I’ve seen it written on various blogs — Hot Air, Power Line — how distant and separated, how much more separated our culture is becoming politically.
And I’ve seen people speculate that there cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. That we can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way. And then I reiterated that I know that there’s a sizable and growing sentiment for people who believe that we’re headed, whether we want to get there or not, secession.
Now, I didn’t advocate for it. I never would advocate for secession. I’m simply repeating what I have heard. Well now that has gone viral, apparently. It has gone viral that I’m advocating for secession. And I want to read something to you here from Frieda Powers. She’s writing at BizPac Review. It’s just a little paragraph. It’s all on this that I just shared with you.
She says, “Though Limbaugh clearly stated he thinks the nation is ‘trending toward secession’ and was not advocating for a split, the left jumped on the remarks to bash him for everything from ‘sedition’ to ‘treason.’ Talk of ‘civil war’ found its way onto Twitter where the phrase was trending, mainly triggered by the ongoing-election battle, but also many on the social media platform accused Limbaugh of saying something he didn’t.”
That is the key. I have been accused — and this is nothing new, either — I’ve been accused of saying something I didn’t say. In this case, I have not, did not, and would not advocate for secession. You people know what I’m about. How many times have I said it? The objective here is a gigantic army of informed voters who win elections, that we have to have political victory, that we have to beat them back politically at the ballot box.
That’s been my entire reason for being here and in the process informing and educating people about what liberalism is and what communism is, and what socialism is so they’ll be properly informed and be able to reject it, which is crucially important right now because more and more people are signing on to it, more and more people think socialism is great, we just haven’t tried it right, done the right people, haven’t had enough money behind it, and all of that.
So if any of you have been caught up in all this, if you get in a Twitter war and this and that and the other thing, I simply referenced what I have seen other people say about how we are incompatible as currently divided and that secession is something that people are speculating about. I am not advocating it, have not advocated it, never have advocated it, and probably wouldn’t.
In 32 years, that’s not the way I’ve decided to go about handling disagreements with people on the left. I just think they need to be beaten. They need to be defeated. How many times over and over, they need to be defeated? And in more than one election. So, anyway, that’s that. I wanted to get that out of the way and clear it up for anybody who is under any kind of a misunderstanding.