https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/official-now-covidemocracy/

We are in a war between nationalist President Donald Trump and the globalist coup d’etat plotters whose Trojan horse is Joe Biden.

We are in a struggle over whether America remains a democratic republic of free individuals or is transformed into a “Covidemocracy” shaped by the pandemic politics of fear and authoritarian control.

“Epidemic diseases are not random events that afflict societies capriciously,” writes Frank M. Snowden, emeritus professor of the history of medicine at Yale University.

“Every society,” Snowden writes in his 2020 book “Epidemics and Society: From the Black Death to the Present,” “produces its own specific vulnerabilities. To study them is to understand that society’s structure, its standard of living, and its political priorities.”

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste,” said Rahm Emanuel, chief of staff in the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration. “It’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

TRENDING: ‘The big one’: Trump intervenes in Texas case at Supreme Court

The COVID-19 pandemic has opportunistically been used through politicians’ ever-changing, unscientific whims to lock down businesses and customers in order to shatter the record-high Trump economy. This has given Democrat Biden what in 2019 seemed a near-zero chance to become president. But what will a plague-governed America become?

Emanuel’s older brother Ezekiel is a Biden adviser on the pandemic who suggests that those age 75 or more should die to make the world a better place for the young; these most vulnerable oldsters, he says, should be denied vaccine for COVID-19. Biden just turned 78.

The Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania deliberately sent COVID-infected patients into nursing homes filled with senior citizens, more than 10,000 of whom likely died because of exposure to the disease. Individual lives mean little to globalist, collectivist leftists.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California is already using vaccines in political ways, giving preference to felons and racial minorities.

Newsom, meanwhile, ordered most of his state’s people to stay home and have few if any guests over on Thanksgiving – and the same goes for Christmas. Like most hypocritical leftist politicians, Newsom then went partying with powerful lobbyists at a posh restaurant, because their authoritarian lockdown rules apply to us, not them.

Godless New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to close churches and especially synagogues that did not obey their arbitrary pandemic executive orders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held millions thrown out of work by COVID-19 shutdowns as hostages to extort trillions of bailout dollars for Democrat-looted states.

Critics of Democrats’ coronavirus-invoking ideological power grabs are being silenced on the internet and in many cases threatened with loss of their jobs or with physical violence. But when mobs of masked leftist looters, thugs and arsonists ravaged several liberal-run cities, the leftist double-standard media defended their “right” to do so, describing them as “peaceful protesters.”

Eric Holder, an Obama-Biden administration attorney general, declared that the pandemic gave Democrats a perfect opportunity to create what I call a “Covidemocracy,” spreading voting over months by mail and dismantling virtually every safeguard meant to prevent vote fraud.

This tiny virus has been used to confine and corrupt our once-free and open democratic republic, shredded our rights and destroyed whatever trust we once had in those who now claim that their pseudoscience can sweep aside our Constitution.

In 2013, then-Vice President Joe Biden asked China’s new dictator, Xi Jinping, to help him become president of the United States. Four months later, Biden was in China with his son Hunter, who received $1.5 billion to help the Chinese military acquire key U.S. companies.

(The Polling Company found that 17% of those who voted for Biden in 2020 would have voted for Trump if they had known of Biden’s corruption, news suppressed by the leftist media; a Rasmussen poll found that 30% of Democrats (and 75% of Republicans) think the Democratic Party likely stole 2020’s election.)

The strange pandemic virus that mutates on average every two weeks came from Wuhan, China, near one of the Communist government’s biggest virus-engineering labs.

Whether the COVID-19 bug “accidentally got loose” or was weaponized to cripple the U.S., it arrived at exactly the right time to wreck the Trump economy prior to the November 2020 election. This “China virus” is deadly enough to produce fear, lockdowns and the weakening of our society – but not deadly enough to be an obvious mass weapon of biowarfare.

The resulting Covidemocracy has made America much more like Red China and may have “elected” a Chinese puppet as our president, guaranteeing China’s fast-approaching world domination.

Lowell Ponte is a former think tank futurist and retired Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest. He is coauthor, with Craig R. Smith, of “Money, Morality & the Machine: Smith’s Law in a Lawless, Over-Governed Age.” Ponte’s articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and major other publications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

