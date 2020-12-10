https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/joe-biden-struggles-choreographed-remarks-video/

78-year-old Joe Biden is a total disaster.

Several states are being contested after the sham election and the electoral college hasn’t voted yet but senile Joe Biden is still pretending he won the 2020 election.

Biden on Wednesday botched choreographed remarks this week as he ‘nominated’ Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary.

Joe Biden made no sense whatsoever.

WATCH:

Biden struggles once again through his choreographed remarks. pic.twitter.com/MsGuGxJ7Uk — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 10, 2020

On Tuesday Biden announced his choice for “For Secretary of Health and Education Services.”

Biden botched the official’s name, “I nominate Javier Bacheria.”

It’s “Health and Human Services” – not “Health and Education Services.”

And it’s Xavier Becerra, the Attorney General of California.

Biden doesn’t know the the cabinet office or name of the official.

