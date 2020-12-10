https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-brother-federal-investigation

The brother of former Vice President Joe Biden is reportedly being investigated in the same probe looking into allegations of money laundering against his son, Hunter Biden.

A Politico report said Thursday that James Biden was being investigated by federal officials in the Western District of Pennsylvania over his former role in a now-bankrupt company named Americore Health. In January two hospitals managed by the company were raided by the FBI over allegations of gross mismanagement.

On Wednesday Hunter Biden admitted that he was the subject of a federal investigation but short of describing it as a probe into his “tax affairs,” he offered few details.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said.

The Politico report said that the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York were also looking into Hunter Biden’s business activities.

President Donald Trump and his allies had used the salacious stories involving Hunter Biden and the accusations that he had cashed in on his father’s position in government to damage Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Speculation spiked when it was discovered that Hunter Biden had left his laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware and the contents of that computer had ended up with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney.

Joe Biden was dismissive and combative about the allegations when asked by the press before the election.

“I knew you’d ask it. I have no response. It’s another smear campaign. It’s right up your alley. Those are the questions you always ask,” said Biden in October.

There is no indication so far that Joe Biden himself is under investigation.

