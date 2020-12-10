https://www.dailywire.com/news/justice-department-investigating-struggling-healthcare-company-with-ties-to-james-biden-report

Federal authorities are reportedly investigating a healthcare company with ties to James Biden, the younger brother of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Pennsylvania is conducting a criminal investigation into Americore Health, a source familiar with the investigation told Politico.

The report of the investigation comes after Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, confirmed that federal authorities are investigating him for potential tax crimes. Joe Biden has not been implicated in any investigation into alleged wrongdoing by members of his family.

Politico reported on Wednesday:

In addition to the probe into Hunter Biden, federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved. Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.

FBI agents “have been asking about James Biden’s dealings with” Americore, Politico reported according to the person with direct knowledge of that investigation.

Americore – which operates a string of hospitals across Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Missouri – gave a six-figure loan to James Biden, exacerbating the healthcare company’s descent into bankruptcy in December 2019. Biden got close to executives at the company by promising access to his elder brother, the former vice president of the United States, in 2017 and 2018. He also promised a large investment from a Middle East donor to the then-flailing company that never materialized, according to former business contacts of Biden. Biden has denied the allegations.

Biden also reportedly held an office for a short time at Americore’s headquarters in Florida, and a business card identifying him as a “principal” at the company was entered into Tennessee court records. Biden has also denied that he was ever a principal for the healthcare company.

Biden’s exact relationship with Americore remains in dispute and the crux of the reported federal investigation into the company is unclear.

Federal authorities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware are reportedly investigating Hunter Biden over his foreign business ties, especially over dealing with contacts in China. As The Daily Wire reports:

CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden began before William Barr became Attorney General of the United States.

Biden released a statement on Wednesday confirming that federal authorities were working on an ongoing investigation into his “tax affairs.”

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

