https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/lara-trump-hits-back-presidential-pardon-rumor/

(JUST THE NEWS) – Lara Trump, a Trump campaign adviser and daughter-in-law to the president, turned the tables Thursday on reports that her father-in-law, the president, is considering pardons for family members when he leaves the White House and she suggested that members of the Biden family might instead need them.

“I don’t think we’re the family that needs a pardon,” she said on Just the News’ “The Water Cooler” show. “It looks like that might go to the Biden family.”

Lara Trump spoke one day after Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat Joe Biden, who could be the next president, acknowledged the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

