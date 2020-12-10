https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/latino-pastor-disappointed-obama-comments-evangelical-hispanic-voters/

(DAILY CALLER) – Pastor Samuel Rodriguez spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about former President Barack Obama’s recent comments about evangelical Hispanic voters, his predictions for 2022 and more.

“There are a lot of evangelical Hispanics who — the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages — they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion,” Obama said during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

“Here’s my response. Wow. Just wow,” Rodriguez, author of “From Survive To Thrive,” said in relation to Obama’s comments. “I’m truly disappointed. I really am.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

