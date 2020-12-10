https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/limping-fox-spotted-at-the-white-house/

A “FOX” was spotted at the White House this morning:

Literally, it’s fox news:

Brian Stelter was particularly psyched by the story:

But what kind of fox is it? The journos want to know:

The fox was reportedly limping:

Metaphor alert?

Maybe it was being chased by Newsmax and OANN:

