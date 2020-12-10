https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/limping-fox-spotted-at-the-white-house/
A “FOX” was spotted at the White House this morning:
You guys there is a FOX running around the White House right now. pic.twitter.com/bu6PTw7ugC
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020
Literally, it’s fox news:
Fox news at the @WhiteHouse. https://t.co/zk5gnhSeIn
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 10, 2020
Brian Stelter was particularly psyched by the story:
This tweet seems written for me
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 10, 2020
But what kind of fox is it? The journos want to know:
Is it a daytime Fox or an evening opinion/“entertainment” Fox https://t.co/XiVq0IllGZ
— Sam Cornale (@samcornale) December 10, 2020
The fox was reportedly limping:
It looks like it is limping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/5O3WLt5WLt
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020
Metaphor alert?
There’s a metaphor somewhere in here https://t.co/Zpy92HCheb
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) December 10, 2020
Maybe it was being chased by Newsmax and OANN:
Pushback against Newsmax & OAN https://t.co/YtcIRG1jHa
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) December 10, 2020
***
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.