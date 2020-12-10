https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/limping-fox-spotted-at-the-white-house/

A “FOX” was spotted at the White House this morning:

You guys there is a FOX running around the White House right now. pic.twitter.com/bu6PTw7ugC — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

Literally, it’s fox news:

Brian Stelter was particularly psyched by the story:

This tweet seems written for me — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 10, 2020

But what kind of fox is it? The journos want to know:

Is it a daytime Fox or an evening opinion/“entertainment” Fox https://t.co/XiVq0IllGZ — Sam Cornale (@samcornale) December 10, 2020

The fox was reportedly limping:

It looks like it is limping 🙁 pic.twitter.com/5O3WLt5WLt — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) December 10, 2020

Metaphor alert?

There’s a metaphor somewhere in here https://t.co/Zpy92HCheb — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) December 10, 2020

Maybe it was being chased by Newsmax and OANN:

Pushback against Newsmax & OAN https://t.co/YtcIRG1jHa — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) December 10, 2020

***

