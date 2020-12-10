https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/lin-wood-releases-awesome-video-announces-georgias-corrupt-secretary-state-declined-testify-today-front-georgia-house/
Lin Wood released a killer video this morning – you just have to see it. The good guys versus the Deep State.
Lin Wood yesterday released this incredible video showing the patriots leading the charge against the Deep State:
When You Fight Like A Flynn,
The Bad Guys NEVER Win! pic.twitter.com/7sO99brRXU
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 10, 2020
Then last night Wood announced that Georgia’s corrupt Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, refused to testify in front of the Georgia House Committee about Election fraud. Since Governor Brian Kemp won’t call a special session, the Georgia legislature apparently can’t make Raffensperger testify:
Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState was scheduled to appear & testify tomorrow before GA House Committee about 11/3 election fraud.
He just backed out & cannot be subpoenaed unless special session is called. @BrianKempGA refuses to do so.
How convenient.
DEMAND ANSWERS Patriots.
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 10, 2020
It’s time to release the Kraken.
