Once upon a time, there were two countries that held their presidential elections around the same time of the year. These nations were known as the United States and Venezuela. The two races had much in common: In both elections, the stakes were high, and each involved no small amount of controversy.

Article originally published at Liberty Nation.

In the United States, there existed several left-wing activist organizations responsible for telling Americans what was going on in their country, especially when it concerned the election. Members of these organizations referred to themselves as “journalists” to fool the public into thinking that they were reporters of facts when, in reality, they were far-left operatives pushing an agenda.

Leftist Outlets Focus On Venezuela, Ignore America

While both elections were rife with allegations of fraud, these activist groups decided to focus on only Venezuela’s race, even though any sensible person would expect corruption because its government, led by strongman Nicolás Maduro, is authoritarian and socialist. The left-wing activist organizations poorly disguised as journalistic outlets seemed to be very much invested in the goings-on in the country. CNN reported:

“Most of the opposition had already decided not to participate in the election, calling it a fraud from the beginning. “In the last five years, Maduro’s courts have banned opposition political parties, sent lawmakers to jail despite parliamentary immunity and replaced opposition party chiefs with politicians less hostile to the government.”

The Associated Press noted that “opposition groups led by Juan Guaidó launched a risky referendum on Monday [Dec. 7], betting some of their prestige on hopes they can reignite a campaign to oust Maduro in a nation suffering unprecedented economic and political crises that have spurred millions to flee abroad.”

ABC News pointed out that other nations criticized Maduro for his handling of the election. “The U.S., Panama, Canada and Germany have repeated their condemnation of the election by Maduro’s government following announcement of the results,” the activist group observed.

Reuters reported that “the opposition in 2015 won control of the National Assembly in a landslide, but the pro-Maduro Supreme Court blocked even the most basic legislation. In 2017, Maduro supplanted parliament with the creation of an all-powerful parallel body known as the National Constituent Assembly.”

What About America’s Elections?

America’s elections, while not nearly as corrupt as Venezuela’s, were still problematic. President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed several lawsuits in battleground states alleging voting irregularities. The president himself has contested the result of the election, claiming that it was rigged in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Stories of questionable conduct at the polls have been surfacing since Election Day. Hundreds of affidavits have been submitted under penalty of perjury alleging instances of election fraud. While it’s not certain that there were enough fraudulent votes to hand the election to Biden, it seems clear that the race wasn’t entirely kosher.

Unfortunately, left-wing news outlets have shown a remarkable lack of curiosity about the U.S. election. Indeed, they seem more concerned about corruption taking place in a foreign country than about what’s happening in America.

The corporate press has been intent on distracting the nation from issues with the U.S. election. Indeed, when they bother to cover a story involving Trump’s legal challenges, they attempt to convince Americans not to look too closely at what is happening in states like Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona. While the country cannot be 100% sure how the election will turn out, one thing is clear: The media’s corruption isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

