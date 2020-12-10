https://bongino.com/morocco-to-normalize-relations-with-israel-in-u-s-brokered-deal/

Another day, another U.S.-brokered peace deal.

Following United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, Morocco has become the fourth country since August to normalize relations with Israel in a U.S. brokered deal. Including the Serbia-Kosovo economic normalization, that makes five historic deals just this year.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

As the Associated Press reported:

Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations. As part of the deal, the U.S. will recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region. Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv and the eventual opening of embassies. U.S. officials said it would also include joint overflight rights for airlines. The White House said Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI had agreed in a conversation that Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.” The U.S. will also recognize the country’s claim over Western Sahara, the former Spanish North African territory that has been a long-running dispute that has confounded international negotiators for decades, the White House said in a statement.

President Trump tweeted following the announcement of the news “Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020

In addition to the historic number of peace deals the U.S. has led under President Trump’s leadership, he’s also the first president since Jimmy Carter to not get the U.S. involved in any new wars. He made good on that promise, and his promise to reduce our presence in the middle east.

Trump had previously moved to reduce the troop presence in Syria, but was lied to about the progress. We learned from outgoing Syria Envoy Jim Jeffrey that “We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there.” He explained that while Trump agreed to leave about 200 troops there in 2019, there were still “a lot more” than that.

Last month the Pentagon announced troop drawdowns in Iraq and Afghanistan. Troops in Iraq will be reduced from 3,000 to 2,500, while troops in Afghanistan will be reduced from 4,500 to 2,500. Trump has also ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Somalia.

