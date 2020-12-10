https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/nancy-pelosi-tells-kevin-mccarthy-to-focus-on-republicans-and-qanon-not-eric-swalwell-and-the-chinese-spy/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just told reporters that she doesn’t have “any concern” about Rep. Eric Swalwell and his relationship with a Chinese spy:

Watch for yourself:

She’s also won’t remove him from the Intelligence Committee:

And she’s disappointed in Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for trying to make it an issue:

She wants Rep. McCarthy to focus on Republicans and QAnon instead:

This is what’s called an “emergency narrative redirect”:

So, newly-elected members that might have liked social media QAnon posts just cancel out a possible sex scandal with a Chinese spy? Good to know!

“This is absolutely cowardly and hypocritical”:

What are they going to do in a few months when he’s gone?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...