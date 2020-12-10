https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/10/nancy-pelosi-tells-kevin-mccarthy-to-focus-on-republicans-and-qanon-not-eric-swalwell-and-the-chinese-spy/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just told reporters that she doesn’t have “any concern” about Rep. Eric Swalwell and his relationship with a Chinese spy:

“Well, I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell,” Pelosi said today when asked about a suspected Chinese spy targeting him years ago. Pelosi noted that leaders were informed in the spring of 2015 that overtures were being made to members of Congress “by a Chinese person.” — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) December 10, 2020

Watch for yourself:

Nancy Pelosi: “I don’t have any concern about Mr. Swalwell”

pic.twitter.com/b8ILNqbR4s — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 10, 2020

She’s also won’t remove him from the Intelligence Committee:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has full faith in Rep Eric Swalwell and sees no need to remove him from the intel committee because his connection to a possible Chinese spy for several years up to 2015. #China #Congress — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) December 10, 2020

And she’s disappointed in Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for trying to make it an issue:

Pelosi says it’s “disappointing Mr McCarthy is trying to make example” of Swalwell. Says “We were briefed at same moment” about Swalwell. Top ldrs get special intel briefings, sometimes together — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 10, 2020

She wants Rep. McCarthy to focus on Republicans and QAnon instead:

Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy is focusing on Swalwell’s interaction with the suspected Chinese spy bc he “has Qanon in his delegation over there. That I think is a danger in terms of our debate here about what the possibilities are for undue influence to members of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/7cuQWcAz1J — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 10, 2020

This is what’s called an “emergency narrative redirect”:

Emergency narrative redirect — poet tweet (@poetrymusings) December 10, 2020

So, newly-elected members that might have liked social media QAnon posts just cancel out a possible sex scandal with a Chinese spy? Good to know!

Apparently Pelosi’s position is that it’s OK for Democrats on intel committees to indiscriminately shag communist spies because of the q anon thing or something https://t.co/7nCRIPMkHp — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 10, 2020

“This is absolutely cowardly and hypocritical”:

This is absolutely cowardly and hypocritical from @SpeakerPelosi If she believed her own rhetoric for the last few years, she should immediately remove Swalwell from the Intelligence committee. Failing to do so just proves she is full of it. https://t.co/t36ZykD3GE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 10, 2020

What are they going to do in a few months when he’s gone?

BUT TTTRRUUUUUMMPP! Always. Never a conversation without blaming republicans for something. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) December 10, 2020

***

