The U.S. Navy announced Friday that it was conducting search-and-rescue operations for a potential man overboard off of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The incident began Thursday off the coast of Southern California, the Navy said in a press release.

“The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water,” the Navy said. “Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and multiple Navy ships are assisting in the effort.

