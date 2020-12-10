https://www.dailywire.com/news/nbc-presidential-historian-slams-trump-shapiro-offers-history-lesson

Ardent anti-Trump NBC News “presidential historian” Michael Beschloss attempted to slam the president in a tweet referencing the nation’s 16th president Abraham Lincoln. However, he was quickly given a history “fact-check,” thanks to Daily Wire podcast host and Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro and other conservatives.

“Abraham Lincoln never told an esteemed reporter, ‘Don’t talk to me that way! . . .I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the President that way!” posted Beschloss, referencing President Donald Trump.

Abraham Lincoln never told an esteemed reporter, “Don’t talk to me that way! . . .I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the President that way!” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 10, 2020

Shapiro chimed in: “Um, Lincoln shut down more than 300 newspapers,” he said, mockingly adding: “So much historianisming.”

So much historianisming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 10, 2020

Others also chimed in to inform the presidential historian of, well, presidential history.

“You know, for someone who’s a ‘Presidential Historian,’ you sure don’t know jack sh*t about the Presidents,” posted Alex VanNess, citing an executive order from Lincoln.

You know, for someone who’s a “Presidential Historian,” you sure don’t know jack shit about the Presidents. https://t.co/9ggkeolC3J — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 10, 2020

The executive order reads as follows:

Whereas there has been wickedly and traitorously printed and published this morning in the New York World and New York Journal of Commerce, newspapers printed and published in the city of New York, a false and spurious proclamation purporting to be signed by the President and to be countersigned by the Secretary of State, which publication is of a treasonable nature, designed to give aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States and to the rebels now at war against the Government and their aiders and abettors, you are therefore hereby commanded forthwith to arrest and imprison in any fort or military prison in your command the editors, proprietors, and publishers of the aforesaid newspapers, and all such persons as, after public notice has been given of the falsehood of said publication, print and publish the same with intent to give aid and comfort to the enemy; and you will hold the persons so arrested in close custody until they can be brought to trial before a military commission for their offense. You will also take possession by military force of the printing establishments of the New York World and Journal of Commerce, and hold the same until further orders, and prohibit any further publication therefrom.

“‘Presidential Historian’ who doesn’t know Lincoln jailed journalists,” mocked conservative author Ryan J. Girdusky. “The elites are very stupid people who are being held up by people who love their institutions.”

“Presidential Historian” who doesn’t know Lincoln jailed journalists. The elites are very stupid people who are being held up by people who love their institutions https://t.co/HXlLw7IJX8 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 10, 2020

“Abraham Lincoln jailed journalists you absolute cheesebag,” wrote Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief of popular satirical site The Babylon Bee.

“Lol this is NBC News’ ‘Presidential Historian,’” he mocked, added a swing at legacy media: “When Biden throws journos in jail for investigating Hunter or questioning his latest war they will thank him for being so polite.”

Abraham Lincoln jailed journalists you absolute cheesebag https://t.co/NJxBEbMkRE — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 10, 2020

When Biden throws journos in jail for investigating Hunter or questioning his latest war they will thank him for being so polite. — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 10, 2020

Politico Noam Blum highlighted Lincoln’s executive order, too, noting that the EO reads “extremely like something Trump would say.”

By the way, the EO itself reads extremely like something Trump would say. It’s basically a fake news rant. pic.twitter.com/2wCa58EKWq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 10, 2020

Beschloss’ Twitter feed is rife with highly partisan anti-Trump takes.

“Sometimes when spoiled children play a board game and lose, they scream and overturn the board,” he tweeted Thursday. “And grownups do not constantly shriek, ‘Unfair!’”

And grownups do not constantly shriek, “Unfair!” — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 10, 2020

“He should not let the door hit him on his way out,” Beschloss said, seemingly referencing the president.

He should not let the door hit him on his way out. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 10, 2020

He also compared Trump and his administration to “The Three Stooges.”

President’s lawyer, Secretary of State and speechwriter—everything old is new again: pic.twitter.com/9vHV8RvMwz — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 9, 2020

At least Curly (the one on the left) was modest, kindly and devoted to democracy: pic.twitter.com/LsgfyrqIOy — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 9, 2020

