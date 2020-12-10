https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/new-yorker-cartoonist-arrested/

Danny Shanahan, a cartoonist for outlets including The New Yorker, was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Shanahan, 64, was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, as law enforcement officials found explicit materials on his computer.

Shanahan had a prolific career as a cartoonist, publishing over 900 cartoons, covers, illustrations, and ads as a staff cartoonist for The New Yorker. His work has also been featured in outlets including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Shanahan’s arrest comes on the heels of fellow New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin fired after exposing himself on a staff Zoom call.

