https://hannity.com/media-room/no-big-deal-pelosi-says-she-has-no-concerns-over-swalwells-chinese-spy-scheme/

“The Congressman’s office declined to comment. Democrats refuse to hold Swalwell accountable for blatant lies even after he spread the Russia hoax for years,” he added.

“An explosive report is revealing Rep. Swalwell’s ties to a Chinese Spy… She reportedly helped place at least one intern in his office,” said Hannity.

Sean Hannity weighed-in Wednesday night on an explosive report linking Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell to a Chinese spy; saying Democrats are refusing to hold him responsible.

HE’S OUT: Eric Swalwell Becomes First Democrat to Drop Out of 2020 Presidential Race

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.08.19

Rep. Eric Swalwell abruptly dropped-out of the 2020 presidential race Monday afternoon; becoming the first Democrat to leave the crowded field heading into the second round of debates.

“California Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday dropped out of the race for his party’s presidential nomination, becoming the first of what’s expected to be many Democrats to give up their presidential aspirations as the crowded field winnows down,” reports Fox News.

“Swalwell, who in recent polls failed to garner even one percent among primary and caucus voters, said he was abandoning his presidential run in favor of focusing on getting reelected to House of Representatives,” adds Fox.

“Being honest with ourselves, we had to look at how much money we were raising and where we were in the polls,” Swalwell said during a news conference at a union hall in Dublin, Calif. “We have to be honest about our candidacy.”

Swalwell drops out of presidential race, will seek re-election to House https://t.co/RIq1DwVnfR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2019

“Today ends our presidential campaign, but it is the beginning of a new opportunity in Congress,” he added.

Read the full report at Fox News.