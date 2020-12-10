https://noqreport.com/2020/12/10/now-that-we-know-the-left-is-the-party-of-election-fraud-what-do-we-do-about-it/

The time has arrived for all of us to consider the hard realization that we have reached the end of the line with our comrades on the national socialist left. As a student of history, it is always notable that the people caught up in these events usually do not understand their significance. Granted, most see these as ‘interesting times’ but perhaps for the wrong reasons. We don’t take notice of the historic turning points because we can’t see the big picture in a forest of small events.

Two separate questions the left keeps intertwined for no reason: What happened? What do we do about it?

Those who would exploit a scheme like election theft strive to keep these two concepts bound tightly together like a fasces, the collectivist of the symbology of fascism. The obvious reason for this is so that it makes it easier to perpetrate these crimes against civilized society. Closely tying these together short circuits any discussions of election fraud or theft because it’s perpetrators keep connected to any remedy.

Thus the response of taking it to the courts or some variation to any assertions on election theft. Anyone who has been on social media for the past month has seen a variation of this leftist tactic, they all use it across the board for a reason. But these are two different issues despite the protestations by the left. Evidence of election fraud is evidence of election fraud, no matter its legal disposition.

The cynical tactic of tying these questions together only serves to reward those who engage in election fraud, resulting in a breakdown in civil society. In the end, the people lose faith in the system and the result is one-party rule.

The other dodge is of course the ‘widespread’ or ‘conspiracy’ canards. The first is undefined and we’re seen from the evidence that it never has to be ‘widespread’. Neither does it have to be a conspiracy, the prime example being the infamous Georgia election fraud video, whereby it only took a handful of people to massively change the results – on camera and in full view of everyone.

The nation’s socialist left knew it could not win a free and fair election.

Let’s just come out and state what just happened. The nation’s socialist left knew they couldn’t win with their woefully inferior base ideology. They knew they didn’t have a better candidate.

But they did know they had their comrades in the national socialist media and they dominate social media. So, it was just a matter of exploiting these advantages to win the election ‘by any means necessary’, and when the left makes statements like that, everyone would be advised to listen to them.

Thus, they had to have a massive effort to cheat. All of the news stories beforehand, all of the censorship shenanigans, all of the statistical anomalies, and all of the evidence shows this was the case. This also meant that it couldn’t be hidden away too well and that the best they could do is keep it obscure enough to maintain a sense of plausible deniability – at least among themselves.

Different groups of Democrats around the country were working off a set of beliefs, changing the results by many different means. This meant they could play the game of saying ‘there is no evidence of election fraud’, move the goal post to ‘there is no evidence of widespread election fraud’, or move the goal post to ‘there is no evidence of widespread election fraud that would have changed the results’…

One final note on an oddity with the infamous Georgia election fraud video.

It wasn’t just that the pro-liberty media extensively reported on this bombshell video, that was summarily ignored by the national socialist media. It wasn’t just that the attempted ‘debunking’ of the video was woefully inadequate, with all manner of contradictions that served to maintain it’s veracity.

Something was striking about the brightly colored shirts the perpetrators were wearing that stood out, starting with the iconic image of the man in a red shirt dragging out a container of ballots from under that infamous table. Now, perhaps this was just random chance, or it could be a way of standing out in the video. The cameras can be clearly seen in other videos of the room such as those seen on Report: Georgia governor wants answers over what’s being called ballot fraud “smoking gun” so they should have known they were there.

Consider the possibility that it wasn’t just random chance, that those people wanted to stand out in the video. Knowing the odds are that nothing would be done about it since most people would rather not think the worst of them.

We started this dissertation, detaching the two questions incessantly entangled by the left:

What happened?

What do we do about it?

Those shirts might have been their way of visually inciting the rest of us, making it clear what was happening, trying to provoke a response. We all know what happened, we should all know what will happen if we do nothing. Thus we are back to where we started: What do we do about it?

