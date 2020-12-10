https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529594-ocasio-cortez-biden-agenda-a-little-hazy

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezMegyn Kelly mocks Ocasio-Cortez: ‘She likes to play the victim a lot’ New York City considering online shopping fee amid pandemic DeLauro intends to be ‘strong chair’ as Appropriations leader MORE (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said that she thinks President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight’ GOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results Nearly 30 staffers, members of Michigan legislature tested positive for COVID-19 this year MORE’s White House agenda is “a little hazy” based on his Cabinet selections.

The New York progressive told reporters at the Capitol that Biden’s incoming Cabinet needs “a more cohesive vision.”

“You have an individual appointment here, an individual appointment there,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We can wrestle about whether they are bold enough or ambitious enough, especially given the uncertainty and what kind of Senate we’re going to have.”

“But aside from that, I think one of the things I’m looking for, when I see all of these picks put together is: What is the agenda? What is this overall vision going to be? And to me, I think that’s a little hazy,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez told the reporters that she’s trying to understand “the overall message” from Biden’s team “in this entire Cabinet put together.”

“We have a person who has a more conservative history, that’s one thing, but what is the mission that they are being given in their individual agency, whether it’s Transportation, Defense, OMB [Office of Management and Budget], etc.?” she asked. “What is the mandate here?”

“I just think that’s something that we’re looking to see is — it’s something that I hope will be pushed,” she added.

The progressive firebrand’s comments come as Biden, who has vowed to have the “most diverse Cabinet” in American history, has announced his nominees for a number of top administration positions.

Some picks, including his choice for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraOvernight Health Care: Momentum stalls for COVID-19 relief bill | White House task force says vaccine may not reduce virus spread until late spring | Azar dismisses concerns of COVID-19 vaccine supply shortages The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Alibaba – Developments in the stimulus talks Azar says he has met with Biden transition team MORE — and for director of the Office of Management and Budget — CEO of Center for American Progress Neera Tanden Neera TandenBiden’s top health nominee attracts early opposition from Senate GOP Matt Taibbi criticizes Biden’s top picks for administration posts Biden aide seeks to ease concerns about Cabinet diversity MORE — have received pushback from Republicans.

Biden’s nominee to lead the Pentagon — retired Gen. Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinBiden defends Austin as choice for Pentagon chief amid bipartisan skepticism Colin Powell praises Biden’s pick for Pentagon chief: ‘Superb choice’ Watch Live: Biden introduces Defense secretary nominee MORE — has received bipartisan criticism as a recently retired military officer, which means he will require approval from Congress to have the position less than seven years since retiring from the military in addition to the standard Senate confirmation.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden transition team for comment.

