Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested this week that his escalating scandal surrounding a potential Chinese spy was intentionally leaked by the White House as political retribution.

“Axios reported Monday that the woman, known as both Fang Fang and Christine Fang, cultivated relationships with Swalwell and several other prominent California Democrats. She reportedly helped place an intern in his office and served as a donation bundler for his 2014 reelection campaign,” writes The Hill.

Swalwell suggests White House leaked Chinese spy story in retaliation for criticism https://t.co/2x3m99A4aC pic.twitter.com/f0bKMOzvzM — The Hill (@thehill) December 10, 2020

“I’ve been a critic of the president. I’ve spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him,” Swalwell told Politico. “The timing feels like that should be looked at.”

“What it appears though that this person — as the story reports — was unsuccessful in whatever they were trying to do,” he added. “But if intelligence officials are trying to weaponize someone’s cooperation, they are essentially seeking to do what this person was not able to do, which is to try and discredit someone.”

Read the full report here.

