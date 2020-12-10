https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-china-existential-threat/2020/12/10/id/1000976

Political commentator Oliver North reiterated last week’s plea by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, telling Newsmax TV on Thursday that China is by far the United States’ biggest threat and adding that any investigations into Hunter Biden and Rep. Eric Swalwell will be dropped if Joe Biden assumes the presidency.

“Quite frankly, my concern is that all those investigations that we’re all hearing about: Swalwell, with Hunter Biden is all going to stop if the Biden administration actually takes command of things in our government here in Washington,” North said on “American Agenda.”

North, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel who also served on the National Security Council in the Reagan administration, expressed many of the same concerns Ratcliffe outlined in an op-ed last week in The Wall Street Journal and reinforced in an appearance on the Fox News Channel.

China, Ratcliffe said to Fox News, wants “to dominate economically, militarily and technologically, and is the only country capable of challenging American supremacy across the board.”

“I think there is an existential threat to our country posed by (Chinese President) Xi Jinping and the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party that runs the place,” North said. “And if they succeed, every place on our planet is going to be plunged into the abyss that George Orwell warned us about in his masterpiece, “1984.”

“So, for example, the Biden administration wants to invite in Huawei, the 5G provider, into the United States. Probably the worst thing you could do from an intellectual property protection, and to prevent spies from the kind of influence that they really want to do. I think we’ve got a very serious problem.”

