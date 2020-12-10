https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/27-total-27-gop-reps-called-special-counsel-probe-election-irregularities-get-rid-rest/

The US House was predicted to lose 12 -15 seats this year in the presidential election.

But thanks to President Trump and his historic performance they WON 15 seats instead.

President Trump picked up over 13 million votes over his performance from 2016.

President Trump won every bellwether county except one.

President Trump kept the US Senate and built the GOP lead in governorships and state houses.

President Trump scored 13 million more ballots than any Republican candidate in history.

President Trump won more votes than any candidate in history shattering Barack Obama’s 2009 record of 69 million and earning over 74 million votes.

But the election was stolen from him anyway.

Democrats had to call off the counting in six battleground states on election night, dump tens of thousands of Biden only ballots and set the remaining numbers in order to steal the election from President Trump.

Democrats used dead people, illegal aliens, teens, double voters, foreigners and imaginary people to vote for Biden this year.

They harvested ballots and pulled in vans of votes in Michigan after the deadline and truck loads of ballots into Pennsylvania from New York before the election.

Over 1,000 witnesses have signed sworn affidavits testifying to the voter fraud they witnessed this year in the 2020 election.

There is even video of Democrat operatives rolling out suitcases of ballots after they kicked GOP observers out of the State Farm Center in Atlanta.

So far there is NO EVIDENCE the FBI or DOJ is questioning any of these “irregularities.”

President Trump delivered for the Republicans.

The election was stolen from him despite his massive landslide victory.

And yet only 27 House Republicans called today for a special counsel probe into the thousands of election irregularities.

The rest of these Republicans would rather see America turn into Guatemala than to stick their necks out.

How pathetic.

The Blaze reported:

A group of 27 Republican members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday urging him to direct Attorney General William Barr to launch a special counsel investigation into 2020 election “irregularities.” In the letter, which was first obtained by Politico, the group of lawmakers argue that “the American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election,” but protest that “legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered.” “The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the letter reads. “The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs,” it continues.

Here is a copy of their letter to President Donald Trump with the 27 signatures.

27 GOP Reps Called for a S… by Jim Hoft

