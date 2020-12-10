https://www.oann.com/oracle-posts-quarterly-revenue-rise-on-higher-demand-for-cloud-services/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=oracle-posts-quarterly-revenue-rise-on-higher-demand-for-cloud-services

December 10, 2020

(Reuters) – Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue in line with Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as remote work trends boosted cloud product and software licensing sales.

Total revenue rose 2% to $9.8 billion in the second quarter ended November 30. Analyst’s were expecting revenue of $9.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

