Outrageous – simply outrageous. How can the good people of Georgia take it?

Corrupt Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is not willing to go in front of the Georgia legislature to testify about his actions in this year’s corrupted election in Georgia, but he is able to initiate an investigation into a small county who uncovered issues with the Dominion voting machines.

This morning we reported that the Georgia Secretary of State, Raffensperger won’t testify in front of the Georgia legislature today:

However, Raffensperger is willing to go after a small county in Georgia which uncovered major issues with the Dominion voting machines used throughout the state. According to AJC.com:

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Coffee County blamed the state’s Dominion Voting System for its vote discrepancy, but the county elections director could not specify what problems were encountered.

“Every other county was able to complete this task within the given time limits,” the state said in announcing the investigation. “In some cases, counties realized they made mistakes in scanning ballots and had to rescan, or realized they neglected to scan some ballots and had to correct that error. But nonetheless, those counties completed the recount on time. “The Secretary of State’s Office will investigate Coffee County for their recount procedures and ascertain if the case needs to be brought to the State Election Board for review and potential action,” the agency said. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has already called for the firing of two county election directors in connection with the November election. Last month he called out problems in Floyd County, and the election board there later fired the county election director. Let’s hope and pray these crooks in Georgia who participated in the most corrupt election in US history are brought to justice soon.

